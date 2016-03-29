Rains and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Mar 29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation, fog, ice slick and stiff wind are predicted today for the major part of Kazakhstan. Western regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

According to the country's main forecaster Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Karaganda regions. Black ice will cover the roads in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in South Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime in Almaty region will increase up to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Pavlodar and Mangistau regions, which will be hit by a strong wind up to 15-20 m per s.

Thunderstorms, fog and strong wind up to 19-24 m per s are predicted in Zhambyl region.