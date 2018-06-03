Rains and strong wind to hit Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The major part of Kazakhstan is still to observe today unsteady weather with rains, increase of wind, dust storms, fog and hail predicted. The south and south-west of Kazakhstan is expected to enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

Wind gusting 17-22 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s and even more than 30 m/s is to batter East Kazakhstan.

Wing blowing 15-20 m/s, sometimes 23-28 m/s, dust storms and hail are to hit Kostanay, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



15-20 m/s wind, sometimes 23 m/s is predicted to sweep across Zhambyl , South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.



2 degrees Celsius frosts are expected in Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.