Rains and thunderstorms forecast for Kazakhstan for Sat

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal airsheds passing through Kazakhstan on Saturday are set to cause locally rains and thunderstorms, gusty winds, squall and dust storms in the west, and possible hail in the north-west.

Fog is likely to hit the northern part of Kazakhstan in the morning and evening. The south and south-east of the country are to observe weather without precipitation, Kazhydromet reports.

Atyrau region is predicted to face increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, dust storm. Wind gusting 15-20 m/s, possible hail are to batter Kostanay region.



Wind blowing 15-20 m/s is expected to sweep across North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Aktobe regions.



Patches of fog are to blanket Akmola region locally in the morning and evening.



Extreme fire danger lingers today throughout Kyzylorda, Turkestan, locally in Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Mangystau, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.