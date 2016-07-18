Rains and thunderstorms forecast for most parts of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The rainy weather will remain in most parts of the country today. However, the weather without precipitation is expected in western and southwestern regions of the country.

Thunderstorms in spots, fog, hail and strong wind are expected in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions today.

Thunderstorms, fog with the possibility of hail are expected in Akmola region today.

Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions will have strong wind, thunderstorms and possibly hail.

Almaty, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda regions will have rainy weather and strong wind as well.

However, Atyrau, Mangystau and West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions in spots will have hot weather today.