Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Apr 26

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains, thunderstorms and stiff wind will hit northern, eastern and southern parts of Kazakhstan on this day. Sunny weather will dominate in other regions, Kazhydromet says. Freezing is expected in northern parts too.

Strong wind up to 15-20 m per s and dust storms are forecast for Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

Wind speed in Atyrau region will rise to 15-22 m per s, with a dust storm to hit the region in the daytime.

Gusts of wind in South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime in Aktobe region will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Akmola region in the morning. Wind speed in the daytime will rise to 15- 20 m per s.

Fog is expected also in Karaganda region in the morning.

The mercury will drop to 2°C in some areas of Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Aktobe region.