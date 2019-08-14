Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with frontal type precipitation will persist across the country on Wednesday. Rains and thunderstorms, gusting wind, dust storm and hail are possible in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, gusting wind up to 15-20mps and squall will hit North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions. Hail is possible too.

Dust storm and a 15-20mps wind will strike Turkestan and Mangistau regions. Squall is expected in Turkestan region as well.

Gusts of wind in West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions will rise to 15-20mps. Hail is expected in some areas of Pavlodar region and in the daytime in Kostanay region. Dust storm will hit Kyzylorda region in the daytime.

Strong wind up to 15-20mps is forecast in East Kazakhstan region. Hail is predicted in some areas in the morning and in the daytime.

A 17-22mps wind and a dust storm will strike Almaty region.

An extremely high fire risk persists in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, Karaganda regions and in southern areas of Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.