EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:33, 27 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 27

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind dominate today's weather forecast for Kazakhstan. Fog is predicted for the northern regions of the country. Hail is possible in some areas, Kazhydromet informs.

    Wind speed in Atyrau, Aktobe regions, in the daytime in South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

    Fog will blanket Akmola region at night and in the morning. Wind speed will rise there up to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible.

    Hail and fog is expected in the North Kazakhstan region.

    Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s and fog are forecast for  Pavlodar region.

    Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible in the daytime.

    Strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s and hail are expected in Zhambyl region. 

    Fervent heat is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe regions as well as in South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions in the daytime.

    Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!