Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind dominate today's weather forecast for Kazakhstan. Fog is predicted for the northern regions of the country. Hail is possible in some areas, Kazhydromet informs.

Wind speed in Atyrau, Aktobe regions, in the daytime in South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Fog will blanket Akmola region at night and in the morning. Wind speed will rise there up to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible.

Hail and fog is expected in the North Kazakhstan region.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s and fog are forecast for Pavlodar region.

Wind speed in the East Kazakhstan region will increase up to 15-20 m per s. Hail is possible in the daytime.

Strong gusts of wind up to 15-20 m per s and hail are expected in Zhambyl region.



Fervent heat is expected in Atyrau, Aktobe regions as well as in South Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions in the daytime.



Extremely high fire risk remains in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Karaganda regions.