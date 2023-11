ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms and strong wind will strike the most regions of Kazakhstan. Western and southwestern regions only will enjoy sunny weather on this day.

Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is predicted for Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and in the daytime for Kostanay region. Fog will blanket Mangystau region.