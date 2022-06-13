Rains and thunderstorms forecast in most regions Jun 13

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Strong wind, rains and thunderstorms will batter southern and northern regions of Kazakhstan June 13, Kazinform reports citing the country’s meteorological service.

Aktau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +20+22°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C.

Aktobe: no wind, wind speed at 7-12m/s . Nighttime air temperature is +9+11°C and daytime air temperature is +20+22°C. Rain will hit some areas. Thunderstorm is forecast in southern parts.

Atyrau: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +18+20°C and daytime air temperature is +28+30°C. Rain is forecast is northeastern parts.

Zhezkazgan: no rain, wind with gusts at 9-14m/s, sometimes at 18m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +13+15°C and daytime air temperature is +28+30°C.

Karaganda: no rain, wind with gusts at 9-14m/s, sometimes as 18m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +12+14°C and daytime air temperature is +27+29°C . Rains and thunderstorms will hit some areas.

Kokshetau: partly cloudy, rain, hail and squall, wind speed at 9-14m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +13+15°C and daytime air temperature is +19+21°C. Thunderstorm and hail will hit some areas.

Kostanay: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind with gusts at 9-14m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +10+12°C and daytime air temperature is +20+22°C. Rain is forecast in most areas. Thunderstorm, hail and squall will hit eastern and western parts.

Kyzylorda: partly cloudy, no rain, wind with gusts at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +18+20°C and daytime air temperature is +35+37°C. Rain, squall and thunderstorm will hit northern areas.

Pavlodar: partly cloudy, no rain, wind with gusts at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +15+17°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C. Rain and thunderstorm are expected in western, northern regions at night and in the daytime.

Petropavlovsk: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 5-10m/s, with gusts at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +10+12°C and daytime air temperature is +22+24°C . Rain, thunderstorm, squall and hail are forecast in the region too.

Semey: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 3-8m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +16+18°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C. Rains and thunderstorms will hit the region.

Taldykorgan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed at 3-8m/s, sometimes at 14m/s. Nighttime air temperature at +16+18°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C. Rain, thunderstorm and squall will hit the region.

Taraz: partly cloudy, rain, hail, wind speed at 9-14m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s. Nighttime air temperature at +16+18°C and daytime air temperature is +28+30°C. Heavy rain is expected in mountainous areas. Thunderstorm, hail and squall will hit some parts.

Turkestan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed at 8-13m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +17+19°C and daytime air temperature is +32+34°C. Heavy rain will hit the region at night, with thunderstorm and squall to hit some areas.

Uralsk: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed at 9-14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +8+10°C and daytime air temperature is +22+24°C.

Ust-Kamenogorsk: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed at 3-8m/s at night. Nighttime air temperature is +16+18°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C. Rains and thunderstorms will hit the region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, intermittent rains, thunderstorm, wind speed at 9-14m/s, with gusts reaching 15-20m/s in the daytime. Nighttime air temperature is +15+17°C and daytime air temperature is +26+28°C.

Almaty: partly cloudy, intermittent rains, thunderstorm, wind speed at 3-8m/s, sometimes at 14m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +18+20°C and daytime air temperature is +29+31°C.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, intermittent rains, thunderstorm, squall, wind speed at 8-13m/s, sometimes at 15-20m/s. Nighttime air temperature is +17+19°C and daytime air temperature is +30+32°C.