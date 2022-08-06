EN
    09:58, 06 August 2022

    Rains and thunderstorms forecast in southern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 6

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rainy weather is forecast in southern and eastern regions on August 6. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and gusting wind will batter mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan in the daytime, Kazhydromet says.

    Other regions will see no precipitation today. Squalls are expected in southern areas.

    Heavy rains will hit mountainous areas of Zhambyl region in the daytime.

    Fervent heat will grip Atyrau and Zhetysu regions.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern and eastern areas of Turkistan region, and in northern areas of Atyrau region.


