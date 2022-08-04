Rains and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, August 4, rains, thunderstorms, high wind and heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected today in the north, north-west of Kazakhstan. the country’s west and north are set to enjoy weather without precipitations.

Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions are to brace for heavy downpours, while scorching heat is forecast to grip West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Fire threat remains high in the most part of Kyzylorda, Abai region.

Earlier, Mets issued weather warnings for 6 regions of Kazakhstan.