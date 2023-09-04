Rains and thunderstorms to batter 3 megacities of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFGORM Rains and thunderstorms are expected to batter Kazakhstan’s Astana, Almaty and Shymkent on September 4-5, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Air temperature in Astana is expected to drop to 14-16 degrees Celsius during the day and 8-10 degrees at nighttime. Heavy rains, thunderstorms, and hail are in store for the Kazakh capital city today.

Almaty is also set to brace for rains and thunderstorms accompanied by high wind.

Mets predict partly cloudy conditions, rain, and thunderstorms for Shymkent, with mercury reading 21-23 degrees Celsius during the day. Wind gusts are expected to reach 15-20 m/s.