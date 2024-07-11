EN
    07:13, 11 July 2024 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 11
    Photo credit: Mukhtor Kholdorbekov/Kazinform

    Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout the greater part of Kazakhstan today, July 11, bringing thundershowers, hail to еру northwest and heavy downpours to the mountains in the country’s southeast, Kazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.

    High wind, and fog are in store for Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

    Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda and Kostanay regions are forecast to brace for sweltering temperatures.

    The fire threat remains high in Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Zhambyl regions.

    The extreme fire threat is in place in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Ulytau, Kostanay and Atyrau regions.

     

