Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
Fog will cover northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning.
Southwestern and northern regions only will see the cessation of precipitation today.
Heavy rain is forecast in central and eastern parts of Karaganda region and in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.
Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern parts of Abai region, and in northern areas of Atyrau region.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speeed 9-14m/s, sometimes 15-20m/s, +11+13°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.
Almaty: partly cloudy, intermittent rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 3-8m/s, sometimes 13m/s, +19+21°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.
Shymkent: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, squalls, wind speed 8-13m/s, sometimes rising to 15-20m/s, +18-20°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.
Earlier, Kazhydromet announced storm alert for eight regions .