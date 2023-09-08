Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Fri

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast to batter Kazakhstan today, September 8, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

High wind, hail and fog are predicted locally.

Extreme fire threat remains in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Aktobe, Ulytau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire threat remains in West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

Frosts are set to form on the ground in East Kazakhstan with air temperature standing at 1-3 degrees Celsius.