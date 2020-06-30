Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan June 30

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Northern cyclone and its fronts trigger off unsteady weather in the most part of Kazakhstan causing locally thundershowers and hail, Kazhydromet reports. The south is set to enjoy weather without precipitations.

High wind of 15-20 m/s, squalls and hail may hit today Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe regions.

Strong wind is expected to batter Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with squalls predicted in Akmola region. It may hail in North Kazakhstan.

Fire threat remains high is Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Akmola regions locally.