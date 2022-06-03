EN
    13:39, 03 June 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On June 5 the eastern and central regions of Kazakhstan are set to brace for heavy rains and thunderstorms, wild wind and hail, Kazhydromet reports.

    On June 4-6 air temperature will rise up as high as 22-33 degrees in the west and 29-37 degrees Celsius in the southwest. Mercury will be reading 20-33 degrees Celsius in the northwest, 27-37 degrees in the south, and 22-32 degrees in the southeast, it said in a statement.


