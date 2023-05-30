Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On May 30 most of Kazakhstan is set to face rains and thunderstorms, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

The country’s northwest and south are expected to enjoy clear weather. High wind and dust storms are to sweep locally.

The scorching heat is predicted for the greater part of Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan regions. The fire threat remains extremely high in Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Atyrau, Karaganda, Ulytau, Aktobe, Abai regions.