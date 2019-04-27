Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Apr 27
Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard, a 15-20mps wind, reaching sometimes 25mps, are forecast in the North Kazakhstan region.
Patchy fog is predicted for the East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed there will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Hail is possible.
Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda region while gusts of wind will reach 15-20mps and 25mps in the daytime.
Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20mps. Squall and dust storm are forecast as well.
A 15-20mps wind and hail are predicted for Turkestan region.
Black ice, fog and gusting wind are expected in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.
Nighttime fog, gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl and Atyrau regions. Ice slick is expected in Akmola region at night and in the morning.
Fog will blanket Mangistau region too.