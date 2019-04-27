Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Apr 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Frontal precipitation is forecast today in most regions of the country with heavy rainfall to hit eastern parts. Patchy fog, gusting wind, thunderstorm, hail are predicted in some areas. Northern regions will be hit by a ground blizzard, while squall is expected in southern parts.

Fog and ice slick, ground blizzard, a 15-20mps wind, reaching sometimes 25mps, are forecast in the North Kazakhstan region.



Patchy fog is predicted for the East Kazakhstan region. Wind speed there will increase to 15-20mps, sometimes to 23-28mps. Hail is possible.



Fog will blanket parts of Karaganda region while gusts of wind will reach 15-20mps and 25mps in the daytime.



Gusts of wind in Kyzylorda region will rise to 15-20mps. Squall and dust storm are forecast as well.



A 15-20mps wind and hail are predicted for Turkestan region.



Black ice, fog and gusting wind are expected in Kostanay and Pavlodar regions.



Nighttime fog, gusting wind up to 15-20mps will hit Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl and Atyrau regions. Ice slick is expected in Akmola region at night and in the morning.



Fog will blanket Mangistau region too.