EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:35, 14 July 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 14

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains, thunderstorms and gusting wind is forecast in Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform reports.

    According to the met service, dust storms will hit southern regions, and hail is expected in western and southeastern regions. southern, southeastern, northwestern, and central parts will see no precipitation today.

    Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in western and central parts of Kostanay region, and in southern areas of Zhambyl region.

    Fervent heat is predicted for the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, southern areas of the North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions, southern, and western areas of Turkistan region.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +14+16°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +18+20°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +19+21°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!