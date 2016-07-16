Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as strong gusts of wind are predicted today for major territory of Kazakstan.

According to Kazhydromet, western, southern and south-eastern regions of the country will enjoy sunny weather on this day. Fog will blanket some areas of Akmola region. Hail is possible there, while wind speed will rise to 15-20 m per s. Stiff wind up to 15-20 m per s is expected in the daytime in Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions.

Wind speed in Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions will increase to 15-22 m per s. Hail is possible.

Fervent heat will strike Atyrau, Almaty, West Kazakhstan regions as well as some areas of Kyzylorda, Mangistau and Aktobe regions. Extremely high fire risk is predicted for South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Atyrau regions.