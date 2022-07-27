Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 27
Gusts of wind across the country wil increase to 15-20m/s. No rain is forecast in southern, eastern and central areas of Kazakhstan.
Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, eastern areas of Ulytau region.
Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Ulytau, Karaganda regions, and southern areas of Mangystau, Abai regions.
Extreme heat is expected in southern parts of Almaty region in the daytime.
Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-4m/s, +18+20°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.
Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.
Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +24+26°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime.