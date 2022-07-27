Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A southern cyclone will bring rains with thunderstorms as well as hail to western, northwestern and northern regions of Kazakhstan today. Squalls will hit northwestern parts, and fog will blanket southwestern areas at night and in the morning.

Gusts of wind across the country wil increase to 15-20m/s. No rain is forecast in southern, eastern and central areas of Kazakhstan.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, eastern areas of Ulytau region.

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Ulytau, Karaganda regions, and southern areas of Mangystau, Abai regions.

Extreme heat is expected in southern parts of Almaty region in the daytime.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 9-4m/s, +18+20°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +36+38°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +24+26°C at night, +37+39°C in the daytime.