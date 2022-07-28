Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting the entire territory of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

Rains are forecast almost in all the regions. Southwestern and northern regions will be hit by heavy rains. Thunderstorms and hail, gusting wind, squalls are forecast as well. Dust storms will hit southwestern regions. Southern regions only will see no rain today.

Heavy rain will batter northeastern areas of Mangystau region, and northern areas of Akmola region, southern areas of North Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern, eastern areas of Ulytau region

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, andsouthern areas of Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Extreme heat is expected in northern and central parts of Almaty region in the daytime.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, with gusts reaching 15m/s, +15+17°C at night, +25+27°C.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +21+23°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.



