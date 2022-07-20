Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan July 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as strong wind will hit most areas of Kazakhstan on July 20, Kazhydromet informs.

Hail will batter northern regions and dust-storms are forecast in southwestern and southern parts.

Southern and southeastern regions only will see no rain today.

Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, and Zhambyl regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, and in southwestern areas of the West Kazakhstan region.

Scorching heat will grip Turkistan, Mangistau, Aktobe, Ulytau regions, and western areas of Almaty, Zhetysu regions, southern areas of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda regions, and southwestern areas of Akmola regions.

The met service warns also about extreme heat expected in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl regions, and in southern areas of Mangistau, Ulytau regions.



