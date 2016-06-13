Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jun 13

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Frontal-type precipitation - rains and thunderstorms - as well as strong wind are expected in southern, northern, central and eastern regions of the country. Hail is possible in East Kazakhstan. Sunny weather will dominate in other parts.

Thunderstorms and wind speed increase up to 15-20 m per s are predicted for Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions.

Hail is expected in the East Kazakhstan region in the daytime.

Fervent heat is forecast in Almaty, Zhambyl regions and in some areas of South Kazakhstan regions.

Extremely high fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan region.