Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Sep 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind are forecast today in Kazakhstan. Fog will blanket western, northern and north-western regions.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Almaty, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions, and in the daytime in the East Kazakhstan region will rise to 15-20 m per s . Fog will descend in the morning and at night in Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Foggy weather is expected also in some areas of Mangistau region.

Extremely high fire risk remains in Atyrau, South Kazakhstan, Almaty regions, in major part of Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Aktobe regions, and in some areas of the West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.