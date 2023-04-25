EN
    07:29, 25 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan Apr 25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorms are predicted today for almost all the regions of the country, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, rain will douse most areas of the country, with thunderstorms to hit western and southeastern regions.

    Strong wind is forecast across the country. Dust storm will hit southern, southeastern and southwestern regions. Fog will blanket central areas, and hail is forecast in western regions in the daytime.


