Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet predicts unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms in most areas of the country on June 10, Kazinform learned.

Fair weather will stay in western, northwestern and southwestern regions only today.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit eastern parts.

Hail is possible in northern, eastern and central regions. Squall is forecast in eastern and southern regions.

Fervent heat will persist in northern and central areas of Almaty region, in most areas of Almaty, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhetysu regions, and in the south of the East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Abai, Zhetysu regions, as well as in the northern, eastern, southern areas of Atyrau region, in the northern, northwestern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, in central parts of Ulytau region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the southern half of Kostanay region, and in the south and east of Akmola region.

High fire risk is predicted for the east and southeast of West Kazakhstan region.