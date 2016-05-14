EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:48, 14 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit most regions of Kazakhstan May 14

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, fog and strong wind will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan.

    According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, where gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s at night and in the daytime.

    Wind speed in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl regions and in the daytime in Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

    Fog is expected in Mangistau region at night and in the morning.

    Kazhydromet issues also freeze warning for East Kazakhstan region, where the mercury will drop to -1°C.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!