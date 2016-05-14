Rains and thunderstorms to hit most regions of Kazakhstan May 14

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms, fog and strong wind will dominate today in most regions of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, where gusts of wind will reach 15-20 m per s at night and in the daytime.

Wind speed in East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl regions and in the daytime in Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fog is expected in Mangistau region at night and in the morning.

Kazhydromet issues also freeze warning for East Kazakhstan region, where the mercury will drop to -1°C.