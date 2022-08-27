EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:19, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 27

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in northern and eastern regions of the country. Other regions will enjoy partly sunny and dry weather. Some areas will be hit by gusting wind, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern parts of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

    Fervent heat will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +11+13°C at night, +25+27°C during daylight hours.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +12+14°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +14+16°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.



    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!