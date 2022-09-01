Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny and dry weather will persist across the country on September 1, except for northwestern and northern regions which will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Some areas will see strong gusts of wind.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe regions, in western and southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, northern and eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in southern areas of Abai, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Fervent heat will stay in the daytime in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and Ulytau regions.



