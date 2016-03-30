EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:33, 30 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Rains and thunderstorms to strike Kazakhstan in coming days

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms will hit Kazakhstan in the nearest three days, Kazinform learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Spring-like weather is presently observed not only in southern regions, but also throughout Kazakhstan. Nights will be predominantly warm and the mercury will rise to 5…10 º in southern regions. A southern cyclone moving across Kazakhstan will bring rains, stiff wind up to 13-22 m per s and thunderstorms. Air temperature will rise above normal due to this cyclone which is moving from Iran.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!