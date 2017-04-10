EN
    07:22, 10 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains and wind strengthening expected in some parts of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under influence of anticyclone the weather in most of the country will remain dry, but the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause rain in the south, southwest and northwest. Patches of fog and wind strengthening are expected, Kazhydromet reports.

    In some places of South Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions the wind will strengthen up to 15-20 m/s during the day. South Kazakhstan, in particular, will see thunderstorm.

    Thunderstorm will locally occur in Kyzylorda region.

    Patchy fog is expected in Kostanay, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.

     

