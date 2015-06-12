EN
    08:13, 12 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Rains and wind take hold of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will grip northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan today, June 12.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national forecaster, stiff wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangystau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions. Hail is expected in East Kazakhstan region as well. North Kazakhstan region will be steeped in fog. Extreme heat will torment residents of Zhambyl and South Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

