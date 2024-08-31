Rains and wind to batter Kazakhstan Aug 31

Unstable weather conditions are to linger in much of Kazakhstan, brining rains with thunderstorms, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

According to Kazhydromet, due to an anticyclone spur, the weather without precipitation is predicted in the west and southeast part of Kazakhstan. The country is to brace for high wind. Fog is to coat the northwest, north and center in the nighttime and morning.

High fire danger is to persist in Abai, Ulytau, west of West Kazakhstan, center and southeast of Atyrau, northeast and center of Mangistau, northwest and center of Kyzylorda, south of Aktobe, west, north and center of Almaty, west of East Kazakhstan, west and east of Karaganda, north of Zhetysu, south of Kostanay, west and center of Aktobe regions.

Extreme fire danger is to linger in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, south of Ulytau, west, northwest, south and center of Abai regions.