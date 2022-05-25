EN
    Rains, colder temperature heading to Kazakhstan midweek

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in northern, central and southern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone from Russia will continue to affect the weather conditions in parts of Kazakhstan by shifting to the northeast of the country. It will bring inclement weather to the north, center and south of Kazakhstan on May 26-28.

    Occasional showers are forecast for the northwest of Kazakhstan on May 26, as well as for south and southeast on May 27-28. Heavy downpour, stiff wind and hail are in store for central Kazakhstan on May 28. No precipitation is expected in western Kazakhstan.

    Temperature may dip as low as to +2° at night and early in the morning in the west on May 26 and in the northwest and north on May 27-28.


