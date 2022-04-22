EN
    12:42, 22 April 2022

    Rains, colder temperature predicted for parts of Kazakhstan this weekend

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rainy conditions are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, a northwestern anticyclone will continue to affect weather conditions in northern parts of the country on April 23-25. No precipitation and low night temperature at -5, -10°C are expected there.

    The rest of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers and a mix of rain and snow, fog, and black ice in the east and center.

    Chances of thunderstorm, hail, and squall will be high in southern Kazakhstan.

    Mercury will gradually rise to +10, +18°C in the north and +20, +25°C in the west of the country by April 25.


    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
