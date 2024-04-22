Rains, colder weather to grip Kazakhstan

Rains with thunderstorms are heading to Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, rains coupled with thunderstorms are expected in the country on April 23-25.

Heavy rains will douse the south and southeast of Kazakhstan on April 25. Weather without precipitation will be observed in northern and eastern Kazakhstan.

Chances of gusty winds, hail and squall will be high in the south and southeast.

Temperatures are predicted to dip in northwestern, northern and eastern Kazakhstan midweek. Mercury will plunge to -1, -8°C at night and +3, +13°C at daytime in the northwest, north and east of the country. Slightly higher temperature will be observed in central Kazakhstan.