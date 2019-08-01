EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:14, 01 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains, drop in temperature expected in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone centered over Yekaterinburg will affect that weather in Kazakhstan on August 1-3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Meteorologists predict that inclement weather will settle in in most regions of Kazakhstan. It will bring occasional showers and colder temperature. Mercury will dip as low as 15-25°C in the northwest of the country.

    Thunderstorms, gusty wind, and hail are forecast for parts of the country. Hot weather without precipitation will persist only in the south of Kazakhstan where temperature will rise to 32, 40°C.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!