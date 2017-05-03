Rains expected in Kazakhstan on May 4-6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has published weather forecast for May 4-6, 2017.

"Weather is changeable in May: East Kazakhstan saw snowy weather with scattered snowstorms on May 2, and now in the next three days the anticyclone will warm the air up to +20...+27ºС. Cold atmospheric fronts from Russian Volga River basin will move to Kazakhstan. West-to-east movement of the fronts will bring rains with thunderstorms, isolated hail showers and temperature lowering in most of the country's regions, except for southeastern and eastern parts of Kazakhstan where the temperature will go up.", says the report.

Advisory forecast for Astana:

May 4: clouds yielding to sun without precipitation. The wind is westerly and southwesterly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature at night +10+12°С and in the daytime +23+25°С.

May 5: clouds yielding to sun without precipitation. The wind is southwesterly up to 7-12 m/s. Temperature at night +11+13°С and in the daytime +23+25°С.

May 6: clouds yielding to sun, it will occasionally rain. The wind is northerly up to 9-14 m/s. Temperature at night +8+10°С and in the daytime +17+19°С.

Advisory forecast for Almaty:

May 4: clouds yielding to sun without precipitation. The wind speed will be 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night +5+7°С and in the daytime +21+23°С.

May 5: clouds yielding to sun without precipitation. The wind speed will also be 0-5 m/s. Temperature at night +9+11°С and in the daytime +23+25°С.

May 6: clouds yielding to sun, rain and thunderstorm are expected during the day. The wind speed will be 2-7 m/s. Temperature at night +14+16°С and in the daytime +26+28°С.