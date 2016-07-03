Rains expected in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers with thunderstorms will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Hail and stiff wind may hit some parts of the country as well.

According to Kazhydromet, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Hail is forecast for Akmola, Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions.



Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan region in the morning.



Fervent heat will take hold of some parts of Almaty region.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.