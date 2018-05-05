Rains expected to hit Kazakhstan today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Fog, increase of wind up to 15-20 m/s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28 m/s are expected today in Akmola and Karaganda regions, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog and wind blowing up to 15-20 m/s are forecast in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions, while wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s is projected in North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions.



Wind is expected to increase up to 15-22 m/s today during the day in Kyzylorda, Almaty, Zhambyl, and Aktobe regions, dust storm is to strike South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.