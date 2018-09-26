Rains expected to hit western, northern Kazakhstan next 3 days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet forecasters have informed of the weather predicted from 27th to 29th September, Kazinform reports.

Moving eastwards, the atmospheric fronts that caused rains in the western regions will bring rains mostly to the northern regions of Kazakhstan.

As to the other parts of the country, the weather will be under the influence of a high-pressure area. Therefore, it will be mainly dry. The air temperature will rise in the south, southeast and east of Kazakhstan. At the same time, the northern and central regions will see slight cooling.