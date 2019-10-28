EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:12, 28 October 2019 | GMT +6

    Rains, fog and strong wind expected across Kazakhstan on Mon

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most part of Kazakhstan is expected today to face unsteady weather, with rain predicted locally, Kazhydromet reports.

    Strong wind gusting up to 23-28 m/s is forecast to hit Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    High wind is expected to roll through West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau regions.

    Wind up to 15-20, 25 m/s is supposed to sweep across Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions with fog predicted in Karaganda.

    Tags:
    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!