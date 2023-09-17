Rains forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on Sunday, September 17, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict showers with thunderstorm will hit most parts of the country.

A mix of rain and snow is forecast for mountainous areas of southeastern Kazakhstan. Bleak wind will blow in the south, northwest and southeast of the country. Western, northern, northwestern, eastern and central Kazakhstan will be steeped in fog.

Extreme fire hazard is in store for the center, east and south of Kyzylorda, south of Ulytau regions.

Chances of high fire hazard will be high in Zhambyl, Turkistan, south of Karaganda, north part of Almaty regions.

Temperature will dip as low as 1°C in the northeast of Akmola, east of East Kazakhstan regions.