TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    13:41, 08 June 2020 | GMT +6

    Rains heading to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather forecast for June 9-11. An upper-air cyclone will trigger off occasional showers with thunderstorms in the most of the regions of Kazakhstan.

    The country’s north and northwest will enjoy weather without precipitations. In the western regions air temperature will be higher than the long-time annual average by 0…4 degrees, while mercury will read 0…4 degrees lower than the annual average in the southeast of Kazakhstan.


