EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:29, 12 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains in Almaty, hail in Astana predicted

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has prepared the weather forecast for Astana and Almaty cities for July 13, 14 and 15.

    Weather in Astana:

    July 13: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: is northeasterly 9-14 m/s, at times 15-20 m/s. Temperature: +12 +14 degrees at night, +19 +21 deg. in the daytime.

    July 14: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: northerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature:+9 +11° C at night, +18 +20° C in the daytime.

    July 15: variable cloudiness, sometimes rain, thunder, possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +10 +12 deg. at night, +20 +22° C in the daytime.

    Weather in Almaty:

    July 13: partly cloudy weather, short rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° C overnight, +27 +29° C in the daytime.

    July 14: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29 degrees C in the daytime.

    July 15: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29° C during daylight hours.

     

    Tags:
    Astana Kazhydromet Almaty Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!