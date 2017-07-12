Rains in Almaty, hail in Astana predicted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet has prepared the weather forecast for Astana and Almaty cities for July 13, 14 and 15.

Weather in Astana:

July 13: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: is northeasterly 9-14 m/s, at times 15-20 m/s. Temperature: +12 +14 degrees at night, +19 +21 deg. in the daytime.

July 14: variable cloudiness, occasional rains and thunderstorms, possible hail. Wind: northerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature:+9 +11° C at night, +18 +20° C in the daytime.

July 15: variable cloudiness, sometimes rain, thunder, possible hail. Wind: northwesterly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +10 +12 deg. at night, +20 +22° C in the daytime.

Weather in Almaty:

July 13: partly cloudy weather, short rain and thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +18 +20° C overnight, +27 +29° C in the daytime.

July 14: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29 degrees C in the daytime.

July 15: variable cloudiness, short rain, thunderstorm. Wind: 2-7 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18° C at night, +27 +29° C during daylight hours.