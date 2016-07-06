Rains may ruin celebrations of Capital Day in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that rainy weather may ruin the celebrations of the Capital Day across Kazakhstan today. Hail and bleak wind are forecast for some parts of the country as well.

According to Kazhydromet, fog will blanket Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Hail may hit Akmola, Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fervent heat will torment residents of Atyrau region.



High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions.