    15:22, 07 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Rains showers to douse Kazakhstan on June 8-10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Cold weather with rain showers is forecast for Kazakhstan on June 8-10, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet. 

    Atmospheric fronts from Western Siberia will still affect the weather conditions in Kazakhstan. Hence, rain showers may flare up in most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy rainfalls are expected in northern Kazakhstan. Hail, thunderstorms and gusty wind may hit as well.

    Weather without precipitation and warmer temperature - +25, +35°C - is expected only in southwestern, southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.

     

     

    Kazakhstan Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
