Rains, snow and black ice forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 6

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather with rain and snow is forecast in most regions of the country November 7. No precipitation is expected in western and southern regions only. Gusting wind, fog, ground blizzard and ice slick are predicted in some areas.

According to Kazhydromet, wind speed in Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20mps. Fog and ice slick as well as ground blizzard are expected there as well. Gusts of wind in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions may reach 23mps in some areas.

Fog will blanket Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions. Black ice is forecast in Almaty region.